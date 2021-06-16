UrduPoint.com
French Foreign Ministry Says Major Differences Persist In Iran Nuclear Talks

The French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Iranian nuclear talks were in their toughest phase and major difficulties remained

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Iranian nuclear talks were in their toughest phase and major difficulties remained.

"Negotiations are harder as they focus on the most difficult issues and serious disagreements persist," a spokesperson told a news conference.

They added that courageous decisions needed to be made quickly "because we all share the observation that time is not on anyone's side."

A new round of talks began in Vienna on Saturday. Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that there would be no breakthroughs before Iran elects a new government.

