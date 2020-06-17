French Foreign Ministry Says Paris Against Death Penalty as US to Resume Executions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry recalled on Tuesday the country's constant position against the death penalty "everywhere and under any circumstances," commenting on the recent decisions of the US Federal authorities to resume capital punishment.

Earlier in the day, the Justice Department said that the US government would resume federal executions next month after a court put the process on hold due to concerns over injection procedures. The federal government will resume capital punishment after a nearly two-decade hiatus.

"France reminds of its ongoing opposition to the death penalty everywhere and under circumstances. It remains committed to the universal abolition of this unjust, inhuman and ineffective punishment," a representative of the ministry said at a briefing.

In addition, Paris calls on all countries that still use capital punishment to introduce a moratorium on it on the expectation of permanent abolition of the death penalty, the representative said.