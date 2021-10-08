The French Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday the receipt of the verbal note from Russia, sent in response to the request from member countries of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The French Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday the receipt of the verbal note from Russia, sent in response to the request from member countries of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

On Thursday, the United States and 44 other countries from the OPCW sent to Russia a list of questions on the Navalny case, and the answer is expected within 10 days.

"We have confirmed the receipt of the verbal note from the Russian Federation," a spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry said, when asked if France have received the response from Russia, addressed to Germany, France, Sweden, and the technical secretariat of the OPCW, and if it will react to it.

A spokesperson added that the nerve agent attack on Navalny had a shocking impact, and now the crime must be properly investigated to prevent similar attacks.