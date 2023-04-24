French Foreign Ministry Says Russian Journalists Receiving Visas Without Restrictions

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The French Foreign Ministry said on Monday that there are currently no restrictions on the issuance of work visas to Russian journalists following the incident with the non-issuance of visas to Russian journalists by the United States.

Russian journalists were not issued US visas on time to cover Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit o UN Headquarters in New York this past Sunday. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the move as an encroachment on journalists' rights. A diplomatic source told Sputnik a symmetric change in Moscow's attitude toward US journalists should be expected to follow.

"There is no ban in principle," the ministry said when asked by a French journalist whether Russian correspondents can receive work visas for France at the moment.

The ministry added that France's consular services are considering visa requests from Russian citizens "in accordance with current legislation, including the complete termination of the EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement."

On September 12, 2022, the European Union completely suspended the visa facilitation agreement with Moscow, which had been in effect since 2007. The decision complicated visa application process for Russian citizens and imposed more restrictions for multiple entry visas. The cost of a visa increased from 35 to 80 Euros ($39 to $88), the list of necessary documents expanded, and the maximum time for consideration of the request increased to 45 days.