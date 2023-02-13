French Foreign Ministry 'Strongly' Advises Its Citizens to Leave Belarus

The French Foreign Ministry on Monday "strongly" advised its citizens against traveling to Belarus and urged those who are currently in the country to leave immediately, due to intensified fighting in Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The French Foreign Ministry on Monday "strongly" advised its citizens against traveling to Belarus and urged those who are currently in the country to leave immediately, due to intensified fighting in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Moscow called on its citizens, as well as people with dual citizenship, to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the "unpredictable consequences" of the conflict in Ukraine, and urged those already in the country to leave as a matter of urgency.

"In the context of Russia's offensive in Ukraine and Belarus' closure of its airspace, it is strongly advised against traveling to Belarus. French citizens who are currently in Belarus are advised to immediately leave the country via roads through Lithuania, Poland or Latvia," the statement read.

The ministry added that those who want to leave Belarus by air have to apply for an exit visa at the country's interior ministry.

EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said earlier on Monday that there were currently no discussions at the European Union level on advising EU citizens to leave Russia, since it was up to each member state to decide whether to issue such a warning.

Similar warnings were released by the US and a number of European countries in February 2022, after the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. The advice not to travel to Russia was reiterated in September after the beginning of the partial mobilization in Russia.