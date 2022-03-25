French Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 08:36 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The French Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the Russian ambassador in Paris, Alexey Meshkov, Reuters reported, citing the ministry.
Meshkov was summoned after the diplomatic mission made posts on Twitter which the French side said are "unacceptable," according to Reuters.