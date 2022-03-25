UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 08:36 PM

French Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador - Reports

The French Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the Russian ambassador in Paris, Alexey Meshkov, Reuters reported, citing the ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The French Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the Russian ambassador in Paris, Alexey Meshkov, Reuters reported, citing the ministry.

Meshkov was summoned after the diplomatic mission made posts on Twitter which the French side said are "unacceptable," according to Reuters.

