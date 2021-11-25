UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Ministry Urges Nationals To Leave Ethiopia Immediately

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

French Foreign Ministry Urges Nationals to Leave Ethiopia Immediately

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The French Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged citizens to refrain from traveling to Ethiopia and those already in the Northern African country to leave immediately in light of escalating hostilities between the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) force and the Ethiopian government.

The British government released a similar appeal to its nationals earlier in the day.

"In line with the evolution of the situation on the ground in Ethiopia and around Addis Ababa, we formally called on French nationals to leave this country without delay and, as we indicated on the travel advice on our website, all travel to Ethiopia is strongly discouraged," a ministry spokesperson said at a briefing.

The ministry also urged all parties in the Ethiopian internal conflict, going on since November 2020, to "cease fire, restore humanitarian access and engage in the fight against impunity.

"

The domestic confrontation in Ethiopia began when the central government accused TPLF rebels of attacking its military base in Tigray, and launched an offensive against them. In May, the TPLF was recognized as a terrorist group in Ethiopia.

In early November, nine Ethiopian opposition factions declared the formation of an anti-government alliance to oust the current cabinet led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and establish transitional authorities. The TPLF is a part of the alliance.

On November 2, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency across the country as TPLF forces advanced on the capital. Several countries decided to begin withdrawing their diplomatic missions as a result of mounting tensions.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Prime Minister Parliament Addis Ababa Alliance Ethiopia May November 2020 All From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings to ideas and convictions of h ..

21 minutes ago
 Libyan Election Body Tentatively Rejects Gaddafi's ..

Libyan Election Body Tentatively Rejects Gaddafi's Son's Bid to Run for Presiden ..

4 minutes ago
 Italian Gov't Approves Decree to Toughen Restricti ..

Italian Gov't Approves Decree to Toughen Restrictions for Those Unvaccinated Fro ..

4 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Calls Emergency Meeting on Migrant De ..

UK's Johnson Calls Emergency Meeting on Migrant Deaths in English Channel - Repo ..

4 minutes ago
 US Seeks to Plug Arctic Gap in GPS With New System ..

US Seeks to Plug Arctic Gap in GPS With New System Using Cosmic Rays - Navy

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.