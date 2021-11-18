UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Ministry Urges Russia To 'Return' To Discussions On Normandy Format Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:11 PM

French Foreign Ministry Urges Russia to 'Return' to Discussions on Normandy Format Meeting

The French Foreign Ministry called on Russia to "return" to discussions on the meeting in the "Normandy format."

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The French Foreign Ministry called on Russia to "return" to discussions on the meeting in the "Normandy format."

"Germany and France have been working for several months to continue negotiations and implement a specific agenda for peace based on the Minsk agreements, putting forward several specific proposals for a Normandy format meeting of ministers, as agreed between Chancellor Merkel, President Macron and President Putin in October.

Russia refused to participate in such a meeting. We urge Russia to return to the negotiating table and continue discussions in the approved formats and in accordance with agreed principles," the ministry's spokesman said at a briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that a meeting in the "Normandy format" will take place only after Kiev fulfills everything that was enshrined in the Minsk agreements.

Related Topics

Russia France Germany Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev October

Recent Stories

US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contemp ..

US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contempt of Congress Case on December ..

1 minute ago
 Czechia, Slovakia to Lock Down Unvaccinated People ..

Czechia, Slovakia to Lock Down Unvaccinated People Starting Monday

1 minute ago
 Polish Prime Minister Offers to Finance Flights of ..

Polish Prime Minister Offers to Finance Flights of Migrants From Belarus to Home ..

3 minutes ago
 Two-day conference on Fiqr-e-Iqbal concluded at Is ..

Two-day conference on Fiqr-e-Iqbal concluded at Islamia University of Bahawalpur ..

3 minutes ago
 German Interior Minister Denies Reports About Berl ..

German Interior Minister Denies Reports About Berlin's Readiness to Accept Refug ..

3 minutes ago
 11 criminals held, contraband seized

11 criminals held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.