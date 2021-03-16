PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that this year's presidential election in Syria would be neither free nor legitimate.

The Arab country is scheduled to hold a presidential election in 2021, per its constitution. In October, President Bashar Assad told Sputnik about making a decision on whether or not to run at the start of the year. Meanwhile, Western countries have said on multiple occasions that they will not recognize the election if it does not follow United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, which states that the UNSC supports free and fair elections, pursuant to the new constitution and held under UN supervision.

"France, with its European Union partners, will continue to make the reconstruction of Syria and the normalization of relations with Damascus conditional on the implementation of a credible, lasting political solution in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254. The presidential election scheduled in Syria this year will be neither free nor legitimate. It cannot be used as a tool to circumvent this political solution," Le Drian said in a statement.

The Syrian Civil War has been going on since 2011 with President Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups.