French Foreign Office Warns Of 'High Risk' Of Terrorism, Kidnappings In Mali, Burkina Faso

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The French Foreign Ministry on Monday warned citizens of a "high risk of terrorism and kidnapping of foreigners" in Mali and Burkina Faso following the recent coup in neighboring Niger, and advised French nationals not to travel to those countries.

Earlier in the day, French airline Air France also suspended all flights to Burkina Faso and Mali until August 11 after the coup leaders in Niger closed the country's airspace.

"Terrorist attacks are frequent, may occur throughout Mali and can be directed against symbols of the Western presence. In Bamako, the risk of terrorist attacks or violent actions has increased in public places that are often visited by citizens of Western countries," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on its website.

The threat of "kidnapping of Western countries' citizens" is "especially high" in the center and north of Mali, as well as in the capital and its environs, Paris added.

In this regard, the French foreign office said it "strongly discourages" French citizens from traveling to Mali and called for "heightened vigilance."

"It is necessary to stay away from any gatherings of people and receive regular information about the development of the situation," the statement read.

The French Foreign Ministry released similar statements regarding Burkina Faso and Niger.

On Sunday, Paris also announced the suspension of its development aid and budgetary support actions in Burkina Faso after the latter's authorities vowed to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) in the event of foreign military intervention in Niger.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. The new Nigerien authorities urged people to protest against France, which had exercised colonial rule over Niger for more than 60 years, and ECOWAS, citing the possibility of their forces' intrusion into the country. The concerns of the coup participants increased last Sunday after ECOWAS said it might use force if Bazoum was not returned to power within a week.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to support any sanctions that might be introduced against the coup participants by African regional organizations and called for Bazoum's release. Last week, France completed the evacuation of its citizens and national of 50 other countries from Niamey, removing over 1,000 people.

