French Framatome to Participate More Actively in Construction of Paks-2 NPP - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) France's Framatome will participate more actively in the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

In January, Szijjarto said that construction of the Paks NPP is being obstructed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck from the Green Party, who do not issue permits to Siemens for the construction of new units.

"In order for the Paks NPP to have a Western European management system, we will continue to expand Hungarian-French cooperation in the nuclear sphere, as well as further increase the role of Framatome in investments in Paks," the MTI news agency quoted Szijjarto as saying.

The Hungarian foreign minister recalled that Germany has not yet issued a permit to Siemens Energy to participate in the construction, which is unfair because "the issue of energy supply is in the national competence" of EU member states.

"Therefore, the (Hungarian) government is negotiating to further increase the role of the French Framatome so that Berlin can no longer block the supply of control systems," Szijjarto added.