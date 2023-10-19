French gaming nerds are planning to open the world's biggest video game museum near Disneyland Paris

BussySaintGeorges, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) French gaming nerds are planning to open the world's biggest video game museum near Disneyland Paris.

The Odyssey Project -- named after the first ever console designed by Magnavox in 1972 -- will house one of the biggest collections of games ever assembled.

The complex, which will also include a "Japanese village" dedicated to the country's popular culture and cuisine, is the brainchild of collector Ludovic Charles and YouTuber Benoit Theveny, better known to his million followers as Tev.

Charles, 49, has amassed a collection of 2,200 consoles over the last two decades, with every imaginable version of Nintendo, Sega, Sony, microsoft and other game systems.

"I do not want them to sit pointlessly on the shelves any longer," he told AFP at the warehouse where he stores them in southern France.

"Gathering them all was what interested me," he added, "but the goal was always a museum" with an exhaustive overview of the evolution of video games.

The pair have already crowd funded more than one million Euros to get the project off the ground.

They put their heads together last year when Charles put the collection up for sale online for around one million euros.