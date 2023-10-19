Open Menu

French Geeks Plan World's Biggest Video Game Museum

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 08:09 PM

French geeks plan world's biggest video game museum

French gaming nerds are planning to open the world's biggest video game museum near Disneyland Paris

BussySaintGeorges, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) French gaming nerds are planning to open the world's biggest video game museum near Disneyland Paris.

The Odyssey Project -- named after the first ever console designed by Magnavox in 1972 -- will house one of the biggest collections of games ever assembled.

The complex, which will also include a "Japanese village" dedicated to the country's popular culture and cuisine, is the brainchild of collector Ludovic Charles and YouTuber Benoit Theveny, better known to his million followers as Tev.

Charles, 49, has amassed a collection of 2,200 consoles over the last two decades, with every imaginable version of Nintendo, Sega, Sony, microsoft and other game systems.

"I do not want them to sit pointlessly on the shelves any longer," he told AFP at the warehouse where he stores them in southern France.

"Gathering them all was what interested me," he added, "but the goal was always a museum" with an exhaustive overview of the evolution of video games.

The pair have already crowd funded more than one million Euros to get the project off the ground.

They put their heads together last year when Charles put the collection up for sale online for around one million euros.

Related Topics

World Video Games France Sale Paris All Million

Recent Stories

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in ..

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in essential commodity prices

4 minutes ago
 Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment ..

Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment case

4 minutes ago
 Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

4 minutes ago
 ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow ..

Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow to make it corridor of sustai ..

10 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public welfare initiative

10 minutes ago
IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of th ..

IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of the Constitution of Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 APC pleads for practical steps by Muslim Ummah to ..

APC pleads for practical steps by Muslim Ummah to mitigate Gaza people's miserie ..

13 minutes ago
 Provincial govt taking care of assets transferred ..

Provincial govt taking care of assets transferred by fed govt: Tourism Minister

10 minutes ago
 Vice Minister of Market Regulatory Body in China v ..

Vice Minister of Market Regulatory Body in China visits CCP

10 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Japan Open results

Tennis: ATP Japan Open results

2 minutes ago
 Noura Alblooshi appointed as General Manager of Em ..

Noura Alblooshi appointed as General Manager of Emirates Institute of Finance

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World