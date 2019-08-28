UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Gendarmes Cleared 850,000 Computers From Online Virus - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:10 AM

French Gendarmes Cleared 850,000 Computers From Online Virus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) France's Center of Fight against Digital Crime (C3N), a branch of the country's National Gendarmerie, has successfully cleared more than 850,000 computers hacked by a criminal organization, local media reported.

The center has been long conducting investigations into the activities of the cyber group which has been operating for three years, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The "hacker hunters" based in the commune of Pontoise in Paris suburbs succeeded in clearing more than 850,000 private computers from the virus at a distance, the paper added.

All the devices were controlled remotely by hackers without the knowledge of their owners.

Related Topics

France Paris Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

MAKS-2019 opens in Moscow

2 hours ago

Four Emirati golfers participating in Asia-Pacific ..

3 hours ago

DIFC&#039;s new Employment Law comes into effect A ..

4 hours ago

Emirati women making significant contributions to ..

4 hours ago

ADIHEX 2019 draws impressive turnout on opening da ..

5 hours ago

Putin Against 'Contact for Sake of Contact' at Nex ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.