French Gendarmes Cleared 850,000 Computers From Online Virus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) France's Center of Fight against Digital Crime (C3N), a branch of the country's National Gendarmerie, has successfully cleared more than 850,000 computers hacked by a criminal organization, local media reported.

The center has been long conducting investigations into the activities of the cyber group which has been operating for three years, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The "hacker hunters" based in the commune of Pontoise in Paris suburbs succeeded in clearing more than 850,000 private computers from the virus at a distance, the paper added.

All the devices were controlled remotely by hackers without the knowledge of their owners.