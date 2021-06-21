UrduPoint.com
French General Staff Confirms Servicemen Injured In Car Bomb Blast In Mali

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:20 PM

French General Staff Confirms Servicemen Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Mali

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) French servicemen and Malian civilians were injured in the car bomb blast in the n West African country, the French General Staff told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the recent media reports, three French servicemen, taking part in the Barkhane anti-insurgent operation, were injured in the car bomb blast in the Gossi area in central Mali.

"Early on Monday morning, an explosives-laden car attacked forces of the Barkhane operation that were carrying out a reconnaissance mission to ensure security around a forward operating base in the town of Gossi. French servicemen and Mali's civilians were injured in the car bomb blast. They will be evacuated to a military hospital in Gao," the French General Staff said, without specifying the number of injured people.

