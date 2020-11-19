UrduPoint.com
French, German C-130J Air Transport Crews To Train At New French Center - Lockheed Martin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

French, German C-130J Air Transport Crews to Train at New French Center - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The crews of a new joint French and German military airlift squadron operating US-built C-130J Super-Hercules transport aircraft will train at a new center to be built in France, Lockheed Martin announced in a press release on Thursday.

"French and German C-130J Super Hercules aircrews and maintainers will train in a facility located in France, built and equipped by Lockheed Martin for the countries' bi-national C-130J Super Hercules Squadron," the company said.

Lockheed Martin will provide training devices, the learning management system, courseware and options for five years of training services under the terms of a new direct commercial sale contract, allowing for in-country learning at Evreux-Fauville Air Base in the Normandy region of France, the release added.

Lockheed Martin will break ground on the training center in 2021 and aircrew and maintainers will begin training in the center in 2024 on both C-130J-30 airlifters and KC-130J tanker aircraft. The partnership will be the first of its kind since the first Hercules marks started operating 65 years ago, according to the release.

