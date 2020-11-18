UrduPoint.com
French, German Foreign Ministers Express Hope US, Russia Will Extend New START Treaty

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The foreign ministers of France and Germany, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas expressed the hope that the United States and Russia will be able to extend the New START Treaty.

"We hope the United States and Russia will be able to extend the New START Treaty after February 2021," according to a joint ministerial statement published in the French newspaper Le Monde.

The New START treaty between Russia and the United States took effect on February 5, 2011. If it is not extended, there will be no agreements in the world limiting the arsenals of the largest nuclear powers.

