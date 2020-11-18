UrduPoint.com
French, German Foreign Ministers Ready To Discuss European Security Matters With Russia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

French, German Foreign Ministers Ready to Discuss European Security Matters With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his German counterpart Heiko Maas have stated their readiness to discuss all matters related to European security with Russia, adding that they expect Moscow to offer constructive solutions.

"On all issues related to European security, we are ready to exchange views with Moscow, and we expect constructive answers from Russia," the two ministers said in a column published by the French newspaper Le Monde.

Following the recent wave of terror attacks in Europe, European Council President Charles Michel called on the bloc to strengthen its security agencies to sufficiently counter the threat of extremism.

After the November 3 attack in Vienna that left four people dead, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an offer to bolster security cooperation with Austria and other members of the international community in a telegram to his Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz.

