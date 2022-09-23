UrduPoint.com

French, German Foreign Ministers Request Meeting With Russia's Lavrov At UNGA - Zakharova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 03:50 AM

French, German Foreign Ministers Request Meeting With Russia's Lavrov at UNGA - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock have been requesting a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York for two days despite the EU's alleged ban on bilateral meetings with the Russian side, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Cypriot government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told the CyBC radio that the European Union had given instructions to cancel all bilateral contacts with Russia on the sidelines of the UNGA in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine and the partial mobilization in Russia, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. He added that it was the reason for the cancellation of the meeting between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Lavrov, which was scheduled on Wednesday.

"On the one hand, they dissuade the EU member countries, which have traditionally maintained historical, economic, humanitarian ties with us, from communicating with us, they secretly forbid them (to communicate), and the countries tell us about it. And on the other hand, these Western grandees, including the European Union, are themselves requesting to meet with us. Would you like to hear the names? I have them with me: Colonna from France, Baerbock from Germany, and a representative of northern Europe have asked to meet with Sergey Lavrov. This is the second day they have been requesting (a meeting with Lavrov)," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show.

The spokeswoman recalled the EU's statements about the isolation of Russia, adding that the example of the UNGA showed the opposite since the room of the Russian side at the UN headquarters has become a negotiating center on the UN platform.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe France German European Union Germany Vladimir Putin New York All From Government

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

3 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

3 hours ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

3 hours ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

3 hours ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

3 hours ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.