French, German Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks on November 21 - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, will hold talks in Paris on November 21, the French Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"During the talks, the ministers will discuss the situation in Ukraine and the country's support by European countries ahead of the conference organized on December 13 in Paris. Also, the subject of discussion will be relations between China and the EU, the situation in Iran and actions in the Sahel," the ministry said in a communique.

Colonna and Baerbock will also discuss preparations for the Franco-German Ministerial Council, which will be held in January, the ministry noted.

The German foreign minister will arrive in the French capital to participate in the gathering of the Moldova Support Platform, which will focus on providing more aid to the country amid an acute energy crisis.

The meeting of the French and German governments, originally scheduled for the end of October, was postponed due to lack of agreements between the parties on a number of key issues, including defense and energy.