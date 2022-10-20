UrduPoint.com

French-German Govt Talks Delayed As Discord Builds

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 12:15 AM

Germany and France on Wednesday postponed a meeting planned for next week between their governments as Berlin said that "more time" was necessary to find common ground on a slew of issues

The delay to January of the regular meeting hosted alternately by either cabinet exposed a growing rift between the two EU powers, and comes as Europe struggles to cope with an energy and cost-of-living crisis unleashed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit would not be drawn on the topics that the governments were unable to agree on.

But he acknowledged that "there are a number of different issues that we are dealing with at the moment... on which we have not yet reached a unified position." Both sides therefore decided it was "sensible" to postpone the talks originally to be hosted by France to January.

Scholz will nevertheless hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of an EU summit starting Thursday, Hebestreit said, adding that the pair may also meet next Wednesday in Paris.

At a press conference after talks with his German counterpart, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire blamed the postponement on "difficulties on the agenda of some ministers". It has "nothing to do with any kind of political difficulties," he said.

But the Elysee admitted that it went beyond a scheduling issue.

"We decided together that we need a bit more time to arrive at ambitious things which are up to current challenges," said the French presidency.

France and Germany have often tried to present a united front in myriad crises, with the countries' two leaders coordinating their positions ahead of key summits.

But over the last weeks, criticisms have spilled out into the open on issues ranging from energy to defence.

"There have always been times of disagreements, but here, it's more serious," said Jacques-Pierre Gougeon of the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs.

