French, German Leaders Say Must Act For 'strong' Europe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 09:59 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The leaders of France and Germany agree that both countries must act for a "strong" Europe, President Emmanuel Macron said after meeting Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris.
At a joint news briefing with Macron at the Elysee palace two days after US President Donald Trump took office, Scholz said that the new US leader "will be, and so much is already clear, a challenge".
He added: "Europe will not cower and hide, but instead be a constructive and assertive partner."
This stance, Scholz said, will be "the basis for good cooperation with the new American president".
He said Europe and US are linked by "a long history of friendship and partnership" which he called "a stable foundation" for future relations.
Trump, he said, had already announced a number of policy measures "which we will, of course, analyse in detail together with our European partners", Scholz said.
The meeting between both leaders came on the 62nd anniversary of the Elysee Treaty, a framework for French-German bilateral relations after World War II.
Macron and Scholz both underlined the role of their countries' close cooperation for European unity.
"Europe must be strong and resilient in world that is, to put it mildly, in motion," said Scholz, who next month faces a general election at home.
