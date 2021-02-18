French, German, UK Foreign Chiefs to Discuss Iran in Paris on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian will welcome his German counterpart Heiko Maas and UK's Dominic Raab to Paris on Thursday for in-person talks on Iran.

The European trio of signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran will be later joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for a virtual discussion on Iran and regional security.

Le Drian and Maas will hold a bilateral meeting on the same evening.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has asked European stakeholders to help synchronize the US and Iran's return to compliance with the pact after Washington's pullout from the deal in 2018 prompted Tehran to gradually breach some of the limits set in the agreement.