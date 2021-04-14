French, German, UK Foreign Ministers to Meet on Sidelines of NATO Ministerial - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Foreign ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as France's representative will hold a meeting on the sidelines of a NATO ministerial in Brussels, the German Federal Foreign Office announced on Wednesday.

NATO member states' top diplomats and defense ministers will hold a video conference on Wednesday, with the agenda including Afghanistan, the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, as well as the Iran nuclear deal.

"[After the meeting of the North Atlantic Council] a meeting of the foreign ministers of the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany, as well as the representative of France, will take place," the ministry said in a statement.

Senior state officials including the French General Director for Political Affairs and Security Philippe Errera, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US State Secretary Antony Blinken will participate in the meeting.