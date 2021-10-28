French, German, UK, US Ambassadors to Sudan Meet With Hamdok at His Residence - UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Ambassadors of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States among others met with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok at his residence after he was released home following a military coup and his detention, the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan said in on Wednesday.

"Ambassadors of France, Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General met Prime Minister Hamdok at his residence," the mission wrote on Twitter. "Pleased to find him in good health. We continue to call for full restoration of his liberty."