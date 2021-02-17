French, German, UK, US Top Diplomats to Discuss Iran on Thursday - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday will hold talks with his counterparts, Germany's Heiko Maas, UK's Dominic Raab, US' Antony Blinken, on Iran and security challenges in the middle East, the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry specified that Blinken will join the meeting via video conference.

"The meeting will be mainly devoted to Iran and regional security in the Middle East, as part of their regular exchanges on these topics," the ministry's statement read.

The meeting is due to come several days after a Monday rocket strike on an airbase in Iraqi Kurdistan, which resulted in one fatality and nine people injured. While the responsibility for the attack was reportedly claimed by a Shiite militant group, Tehran has denied allegations by the Iraqi government on its involvement in the assault.