French Gloom Clouds Paris Olympics, Six Months From Start
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Political bickering, ongoing grumbling about ticket prices and disruption to everyday life are souring the mood in the build-up to the Paris Olympics this July -- something organisers blame on typical French pessimism.
Several recent announcements have led to a spike in negative publicity for the sporting mega-event which will start in just six months and draw a television audience of billions.
Many Parisians were dismayed in December by news that transport ticket prices are set to double for the duration of the event and that they should work from home to free up seats on busy metros and buses.
The unveiling of planned security measures led to claims some parts of the city would face Covid-style lockdowns, while controversy erupted about the environmental impact of a judges' tower at the surfing venue in French Polynesia.
On top of it all, Paris's Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government fell out publicly after Hidalgo claimed that planned Paris transport upgrades would "not be ready".
"There have been a succession of issues that have been badly handled from a communication point of view," said Philippe Moreau Chevrolet, a lecturer in communication at Sciences Po university in Paris and the founder of the MCBG Conseil PR agency.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From World
-
Rampant Girona keep Liga lead, Madrid and Barca triumph9 minutes ago
-
American Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur since 1991 to win PGA Tour event9 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results9 minutes ago
-
Trump closes in on Republican presidential nomination in New Hampshire9 minutes ago
-
American Dunlap becomes first amateur since 1991 to win PGA Tour event29 minutes ago
-
Marseille, holders Toulouse out of French Cup after shoot-outs59 minutes ago
-
Torres treble fires Barca to vital win at Betis7 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Cup result7 hours ago
-
Football: Asian Cup results and tables7 hours ago
-
Saudis labour into Asian Cup last 16, Thailand inch closer7 hours ago
-
Israel fails to ‘destroy' Hamas as group remains resilient, with enough munitions: US int'l agenci ..7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table7 hours ago