French Gloom Clouds Paris Olympics, Six Months From Start

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Political bickering, ongoing grumbling about ticket prices and disruption to everyday life are souring the mood in the build-up to the Paris Olympics this July -- something organisers blame on typical French pessimism.

Several recent announcements have led to a spike in negative publicity for the sporting mega-event which will start in just six months and draw a television audience of billions.

Many Parisians were dismayed in December by news that transport ticket prices are set to double for the duration of the event and that they should work from home to free up seats on busy metros and buses.

The unveiling of planned security measures led to claims some parts of the city would face Covid-style lockdowns, while controversy erupted about the environmental impact of a judges' tower at the surfing venue in French Polynesia.

On top of it all, Paris's Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government fell out publicly after Hidalgo claimed that planned Paris transport upgrades would "not be ready".

"There have been a succession of issues that have been badly handled from a communication point of view," said Philippe Moreau Chevrolet, a lecturer in communication at Sciences Po university in Paris and the founder of the MCBG Conseil PR agency.

