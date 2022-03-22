UrduPoint.com

French Government Calls For Calm, Dialogue After Death Of Corsican Nationalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 07:28 PM

French Government Calls for Calm, Dialogue After Death of Corsican Nationalist

French Government Spokesman Gabriel Attal on Tuesday urged Corsica to remain calm and promised that investigators will do their job of establishing the circumstances of the death of Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) French Government Spokesman Gabriel Attal on Tuesday urged Corsica to remain calm and promised that investigators will do their job of establishing the circumstances of the death of Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna.

Corsica witnessed unrest after Colonna, who was serving a life sentence in a French prison since 2011 for the murder of a Corsican prefect, was attacked by another inmate and hospitalized in a coma in early March. Protesters demanded that Colonna be transferred from the French mainland to the island.

Earlier this week, Colonna was reported dead.

"Now we must call for calm and dialogue," Attal told Europe 1 radio, stressing that the ongoing investigation will shed light on the circumstances and find those responsible for Colonna's death.

The suspected attacker, a 36-year-old Cameroonian convicted of plotting a terrorist attack, reportedly beat and strangled Colonna for badmouthing prophet Muhammad.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Terrorist Europe Job March From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan on road to development, prosperity: NA Sp ..

Pakistan on road to development, prosperity: NA Speaker

2 minutes ago
 DC directs to keep record of teenage children work ..

DC directs to keep record of teenage children working in industries

2 minutes ago
 WASA arranges awareness walk on Wold Water Day

WASA arranges awareness walk on Wold Water Day

2 minutes ago
 Israel Cyberauthority Warns That 66,000 CCTV Units ..

Israel Cyberauthority Warns That 66,000 CCTV Units Across Country Susceptible to ..

2 minutes ago
 Guterres Sees 'Elements of Diplomatic Progress' in ..

Guterres Sees 'Elements of Diplomatic Progress' in Ukraine Conflict

5 minutes ago
 Majority of Russians Back Operation in Ukraine - K ..

Majority of Russians Back Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>