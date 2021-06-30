French Government Concerned by Rapid Spread of Delta Coronavirus Variant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The rapid circulation of the Delta coronavirus strain, which originated in India, across France has become a subject of concern for the authorities, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The rapid circulation of the Delta coronavirus strain, which originated in India, across France has become a subject of concern for the authorities, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said the Delta variant accounted for about 20% of all new coronavirus infections in France.

"We have reasons for concern. The Delta strain continues to spread very quickly. A week ago this variant accounted for 10% of all infections, but today this number has doubled," Attal said at a weekly briefing.

He added that the national COVID-19 incidence rate "does not seem to be decreasing anymore."

Due to the fast spread of the Delta variant, the French authorities decided to postpone the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the southwestern Landes department, the spokesman said.

The Delta strain is believed to be the fastest spreading and most contagious coronavirus variant.