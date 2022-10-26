UrduPoint.com

French Government Downplays Rift With Germany As Macron Meets Scholz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 08:11 PM

French Government Downplays Rift With Germany as Macron Meets Scholz

France sought on Wednesday to downplay deepening divisions in its strained relationship with Germany as their leaders met in Paris for a lunch organized in place of a joint ministerial meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) France sought on Wednesday to downplay deepening divisions in its strained relationship with Germany as their leaders met in Paris for a lunch organized in place of a joint ministerial meeting.

Asked by a reporter to comment on the "known and numerous" disagreements between the two, French government spokesman Olivier Veran argued that the Franco-German duo had made considerable progress in all areas in the past five years.

"The German chancellor's visit to the Elysee for a meeting with the president of the Republic proves that this friendship is very much alive and that we want to make progress together and overcome difficulties that arise from time to time when priorities of both countries do not entirely converge," he said.

Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz shook hands and smiled on camera as they walked toward the Elysee Palace. They were expected to sign a joint declaration at the annual ministerial council but it was delayed until January 2023, reportedly over their differences on energy and defense issues.

Related Topics

France German Visit Germany Paris Progress January All From Government

Recent Stories

Speakers urge UN to play active role for addressin ..

Speakers urge UN to play active role for addressing natural disasters, geo-polit ..

1 minute ago
 Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for stabili ..

Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for stability and regional peace: NA Spea ..

1 minute ago
 Regional Govt Inter-Higher Secondary Schools Tug-o ..

Regional Govt Inter-Higher Secondary Schools Tug-of-War competitions concluded

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court disposes of plea for quashing ca ..

Lahore High Court disposes of plea for quashing case against Farhat Shahzadi

10 minutes ago
 IGP Punjab pays tribute to martyred constable

IGP Punjab pays tribute to martyred constable

10 minutes ago
 PPP guarantees national development, public prospe ..

PPP guarantees national development, public prosperity: Maah Jabeen

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.