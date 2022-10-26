French Government Downplays Rift With Germany as Macron Meets Scholz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) France sought on Wednesday to downplay deepening divisions in its strained relationship with Germany as their leaders met in Paris for a lunch organized in place of a joint ministerial meeting.

Asked by a reporter to comment on the "known and numerous" disagreements between the two, French government spokesman Olivier Veran argued that the Franco-German duo had made considerable progress in all areas in the past five years.

"The German chancellor's visit to the Elysee for a meeting with the president of the Republic proves that this friendship is very much alive and that we want to make progress together and overcome difficulties that arise from time to time when priorities of both countries do not entirely converge," he said.

Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz shook hands and smiled on camera as they walked toward the Elysee Palace. They were expected to sign a joint declaration at the annual ministerial council but it was delayed until January 2023, reportedly over their differences on energy and defense issues.