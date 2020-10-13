UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Government Expresses Support To Country's Police Units Over Recent Attacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

French Government Expresses Support to Country's Police Units Over Recent Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Tuesday expressed support to police departments across the country, which have been subjected to a series of attacks in recent weeks, including one on a police station with fireworks on Sunday and a shooting on Wednesday that left two policemen injured.

"I want to reiterate all my feelings of comfort, support and courage to law enforcement, who have recently experienced very shocking assaults. I will receive this afternoon the unions of the @Policenationale [National Police] and the President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron] will receive them this Thursday," Darmanin tweeted.

Two policemen in disguise were shot last Wednesday in Paris' northwest suburb of Herblay by three individuals, one of whom surrendered to law enforcement officers last Friday. While the condition of the police officer who sustained the worst injuries is stable, he remains in a coma.

The suspect for the attack was questioned by prosecutors.

The Sunday assault by an armed mob in the Paris suburb of Champigny-Sur-Marne included some 40 perpetrators who attacked the police unit with fireworks and metal bars. There were no casualties but police officers were incited to gather in Paris to protest over the lack of security while performing their duties.

The attacks come following a summer uptick in worldwide protests against police brutality and racism that were sparked from the US, where African American man George Floyd was killed while in police custody in the city of Minneapolis on May 25. France has also been among the countries rocked by mass demonstrations in major cities, evoking, in particular, the controversial death of a 24-year-old Malian-French man, Adama Traore, who was similarly apprehended by police in a manner similar to Floyd before dying.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Protest Police Interior Minister Police Station France Paris Man George Minneapolis May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

DoH calls on international community to stand unit ..

22 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre highlights leg ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Mercantile Exchange, Kpler to deliver enhanc ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates NBD Asset Management launches signature m ..

23 minutes ago

Expert says US election’s system resilient as fe ..

38 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik urges team management to encourage pl ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.