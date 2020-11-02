French Government Firm on Keeping Non-Essential Businesses Closed to Curb Virus - Castex

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Monday that non-essential businesses would have to comply with the state-imposed measures and remain closed for at least a month in the wake of a coronavirus surge, amid discontent among crisis-stricken business owners

France has been forced into another nationwide lockdown for one month, from October 30 until at least December 1. Non-alimentary shops, cafes, bars and gyms have been closed, while educational facilities and construction sites remain open, and industrial activities continue to operate to prevent a major decline in the economy. Closures of non-essential businesses has prompted discontent among its owners.

"We will not go back on the measures announced by the President of the Republic and the Government: there will be no immediate reopening of non-essential businesses. We are taking these measures to protect the French," Castex tweeted.

In the wake of the discontent, the government has ruled that alimentary shops are to refrain from selling non-essential goods to uphold competition for non-food stores and firms that have been temporarily shut down.

In addition, the authorities pledged to allocate an extra package of 6 billion Euros ($7 billion) for the so-called solidarity fund, which together with the partial unemployment state program is aimed to support business and their workers financially. Under the scheme, companies receive state payoffs which partially cover their employees' wages.

France has seen a spike in the COVID-19 infections since early autumn, but recent daily numbers, including the record high of over 52,000 new cases on October 25, have forced the government to tighten restrictive measures across the country. As of Monday, France has confirmed 1,458,999 COVID-19 infections with a death toll at 37,057.