French Government Intends To Expand Use Of Sanitary Passes - Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:21 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The French government plans to expand the use of sanitary passes over high COVID-19 infection rate, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, adding that details will be revealed soon.
"The sanitary pass remains a central tool that we want to tighten up. The decision will be announced tomorrow," Attal told a briefing.