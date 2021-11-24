UrduPoint.com

French Government Intends To Expand Use Of Sanitary Passes - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:21 PM

French Government Intends to Expand Use of Sanitary Passes - Spokesman

The French government plans to expand the use of sanitary passes over high COVID-19 infection rate, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, adding that details will be revealed soon

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The French government plans to expand the use of sanitary passes over high COVID-19 infection rate, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, adding that details will be revealed soon.

"The sanitary pass remains a central tool that we want to tighten up. The decision will be announced tomorrow," Attal told a briefing.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

3 minutes ago
 Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection ..

Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection "Sada-e-Dil" organized by Art ..

12 minutes ago
 London Court Says 'Putin's People' Book Contains 9 ..

London Court Says 'Putin's People' Book Contains 9 Counts of Slander Against Abr ..

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan to Resume Issuing Passports in 10 More ..

Afghanistan to Resume Issuing Passports in 10 More Provinces - Interior Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Tikhanovskaya Suggests Three Part Strategy to Deal ..

Tikhanovskaya Suggests Three Part Strategy to Deal With Belarus' Regime

2 minutes ago
 Organic fruit orchard inaugurated to give farmers ..

Organic fruit orchard inaugurated to give farmers a recipe to higher profits fro ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.