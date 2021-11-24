French Government Intends to Expand Use of Sanitary Passes - Spokesman

The French government plans to expand the use of sanitary passes over high COVID-19 infection rate, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, adding that details will be revealed soon

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The French government plans to expand the use of sanitary passes over high COVID-19 infection rate, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, adding that details will be revealed soon.

"The sanitary pass remains a central tool that we want to tighten up. The decision will be announced tomorrow," Attal told a briefing.