French Government Mulling End of Health Emergency on July 10 - Reports

The French government is considering not extending the state of health emergency in the country over the COVID-19 pandemic after July 10, while keeping part of the epidemiological guidelines in place, Le Monde reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the prime minister's office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The French government is considering not extending the state of health emergency in the country over the COVID-19 pandemic after July 10, while keeping part of the epidemiological guidelines in place, Le Monde reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the prime minister's office.

"In view of the improvement of the health situation at this stage, the government wishes to put an end to the state of health emergency, which must remain an exceptional regime. However, this exit (...) must be organized rigorously and gradually, in order to continue to protect the French against the virus that is still circulating in France, and may justify in the coming weeks or months the continuation or, if necessary, the strengthening of certain measures that are currently in force," the source told the newspaper.

According to the source, the government has prepared a new bill containing several provisions regarding the extension of certain health measures until November 10.

In particular, the bill proposes that certain restrictions on access to public transport and travel remain in place, and extends the requirement to wear protective masks in public places. It also calls for an extension of the ban on public gatherings, according to the source, and allows the government to regulate the closure and reopening of venues that fit in the category of "meeting places", including shopping centers, restaurants, cinemas and theaters.

The bill is to be presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday and considered by the National Assembly on June 17.

As of Wednesday, the French authorities have reported 191,523 COVID-19 cases, the world's ninth-highest total, and 29,299 related fatalities.