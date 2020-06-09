French Government Provides $17Bln for Pandemic-Battered Aviation Sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The French government has announced the allocation of 15 billion Euros ($16.9 billion) to support the country's aviation sector, which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions that have been introduced since mid-March, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

"The health crisis has halted the growth of the aviation industry. We must at all costs avoid the decline of our industry before China and the United States. Answer of @governmentFR [the French government]: massive �� 15 billion support plan # Planaero," Le Maire wrote on his Twitter page.

The rescue plan for the aviation industry was unveiled jointly by the French ministers of finance, defense, environment and transport during a press conference.

Almost half of the announced sum of the aid package � namely, 7 billion euros � is promised in the form of state-guaranteed loans to Air France, which have reported a loss of 1.8 billion euros in the first quarter of 2020.

The government aid strategy includes a separate fund set up jointly by the state, Airbus and other major manufacturers in order to finance small suppliers, as they have had no equipment and service orders from aircraft companies due to the grounding of planes due to the travel restrictions.

The support package also includes subsidies, credit relief, and state-guaranteed loans.

Le Maire indicated that companies engaged in the aviation sector will have to make certain commitments in exchange for the aid. In particular, they will be required to invest in lower-emission aircraft and carbon-reduction technologies so that France can have "the cleanest aviation industry in the world".

The support measures also include an allocation of 1.5 billion euros to the research of a "carbon-neutral plane," which is planned to be produced and put into operation by 2035, the minister said.

The stimulus plan for the aviation industry comes as part of a series of rescue strategies for the country's sectors most affected by the virus, including already-unveiled packages for tourism and car industries. Overall, the government plans to provide around 40 billion euros to support the French economy.

France is continuing to emerge from a two-month lockdown introduced in mid-March by the further reopening of various facilities, non-essential shops, public places in so-called green regions of the country where the virus is less active. Red, or highly infected, regions remain under related health restrictions.

As of Tuesday, the French authorities have confirmed over 191,000 COVID-19 infections with 29,212 related fatalities.