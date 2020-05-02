UrduPoint.com
French Government Reviews Extending Sanitary State Of Emergency Until July 24

2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 10:49 PM

French Government Reviews Extending Sanitary State of Emergency Until July 24

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The French government reviewed on Saturday a bill extending the emergency sanitation regime amid the pandemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

"The draft law presented today at a meeting of the Council of Ministers extends the state of emergency for two months, until July 24," Veran said following the meeting.

The country's scientific council believes that all measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, including those presented in the bill on the sanitary state of emergency, remain necessary, given the epidemiological situation, the minister said.

"This text [bill] extends the state of emergency because it is an absolute necessity.

This bill is a guarantee that we are able to respond quickly and effectively to the development of the epidemiological situation," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

The law on emergency sanitation adopted by the French parliament due to the coronavirus epidemic entered into force on March 24 until May 24. On Tuesday, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe proposed extending the law.

The bill on the extension of emergency situations, reviewed by the government earlier in the day, will be passed to the Senate, and then to the French National Assembly.

