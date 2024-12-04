French Government Risks Falling In No-confidence Vote
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) France's government on Wednesday faces no confidence votes that could spell the end of the short-lived administration of Prime Minister Michel Barnier, plunging the country into uncharted waters of political chaos.
The toppling of the Barnier government after just three months in office would present President Emmanuel Macron with an unenviable dilemma over how to go forwards and who to appoint in his place.
The National Assembly is due to debate two motions brought by the hard-left and far-right in a standoff with Barnier over the budget, which saw the premier force through the social security budget without a vote.
The far-right National Rally (RN) of three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is expected to vote for the motion put forwards by the left, giving it enough numbers to pass.
