French Government Risks Falling In No-confidence Vote
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) France's government on Wednesday faced no-confidence votes that could spell the end of the administration of Prime Minister Michel Barnier, plunging the country into uncharted waters of political chaos.
The toppling of the Barnier government after just three months in office would present President Emmanuel Macron with the unenviable choice of picking a viable successor with over two years of his presidential term left.
The National Assembly is due to debate two motions brought by the hard left and the far right in a standoff over next year's austerity budget, which saw the premier on Monday force through a social security financing bill without a vote.
The motion brought by the far-right National Rally (RN) of three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is expected to be rejected.
But Le Pen has said her forces will back the left's motion, giving it enough numbers to pass in an evening vote that could topple a French government for the first time in more than 60 years.
Barnier said in a television interview late Tuesday that he believed his government could still survive.
"I want this and it is possible," Barnier said. "I think it is possible that there is this reflex of responsibility where -- beyond political differences, divergences, the normal contradictions in a democracy -- we tell ourselves that there is a higher interest."
He offered no last-minute concessions to break the deadlock and accused Le Pen of "trying to get into a kind of bidding war" in their talks.
