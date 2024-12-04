Open Menu

French Government Risks Falling In No-confidence Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

French government risks falling in no-confidence vote

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) France's government on Wednesday faced no-confidence votes that could spell the end of the administration of Prime Minister Michel Barnier, plunging the country into uncharted waters of political chaos.

The toppling of the Barnier government after just three months in office would present President Emmanuel Macron with the unenviable choice of picking a viable successor with over two years of his presidential term left.

The National Assembly is due to debate two motions brought by the hard left and the far right in a standoff over next year's austerity budget, which saw the premier on Monday force through a social security financing bill without a vote.

The motion brought by the far-right National Rally (RN) of three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is expected to be rejected.

But Le Pen has said her forces will back the left's motion, giving it enough numbers to pass in an evening vote that could topple a French government for the first time in more than 60 years.

Barnier said in a television interview late Tuesday that he believed his government could still survive.

"I want this and it is possible," Barnier said. "I think it is possible that there is this reflex of responsibility where -- beyond political differences, divergences, the normal contradictions in a democracy -- we tell ourselves that there is a higher interest."

He offered no last-minute concessions to break the deadlock and accused Le Pen of "trying to get into a kind of bidding war" in their talks.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Democracy Vote Budget France TV Government

Recent Stories

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

2 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

3 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

8 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

17 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

17 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

17 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

17 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

17 hours ago

More Stories From World