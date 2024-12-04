French government risks falling in no-confidence vote

France's government on Wednesday faced a no-confidence vote that could spell the end of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's administration, plunging the country into uncharted waters

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) France's government on Wednesday faced a no-confidence vote that could spell the end of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's administration, plunging the country into uncharted waters.

The toppling of the Barnier government after just three months in office would present President Emmanuel Macron with the unenviable choice of picking a viable successor with over two years of his presidential term left.

The National Assembly lower house is due to debate two motions brought by the hard left and the far right in a standoff over next year's austerity budget, after the prime minister on Monday forced through a social security financing bill without a vote.

The motion brought by the far-right National Rally (RN) of three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is expected to be rejected.

But Le Pen has said her forces would back the left's motion, giving it enough numbers to pass in an evening vote that could topple a French government for the first time in more than 60 years.

Macron was expected to wrap up his three-day state visit to Saudi Arabia and return to Paris later in the day.

Still a world away from the crisis, on Wednesday he strolled through the desert sands of the Al-Ula oasis, an iconic tourist project of the kingdom, marvelling at ancient landmarks.

On Tuesday, Macron accused Le Pen's far-right of "unbearable cynicism" in backing the motion.

In France, Barnier said he believed his government could still survive. "I want this and it is possible," Barnier said on television late Tuesday.

He accused Le Pen of "trying to get into a kind of bidding war" in their talks.

- 'Shattered strategy of normalisation' -

The turmoil follows a snap parliamentary election called by Macron in the summer that tried and failed to halt the march of the far right.

The result left the RN as the largest single party in the lower-house National Assembly but with no faction holding a majority.

Barnier took office with Le Pen becoming a potential kingmaker, and her party saying it could topple the administration at nearly any point of its choosing.

No new elections can be called within a year of last summer's vote, narrowing Macron's options.

Some have suggested Macron himself should resign to break the impasse.

But Macron rejected those calls, saying such a scenario amounted to "political fiction".

"It's frankly not up to scratch to say these things," Macron told reporters.

With markets nervous and France bracing for wide-ranging public-sector strikes over the threat of cutbacks that will shut down schools and hit air and rail traffic, there is a growing sense of crisis.

The unions have called for civil servants, including teachers and air traffic controllers, to strike on Thursday over separate cost-cutting measures proposed by their ministry this autumn.

"His failure," was left-wing daily Liberation's front-page headline, with a picture of Macron, whose time as president runs until 2027.

In an editorial, Le Monde said Le Pen's move risked upsetting her own supporters, such as retirees and business leaders, by toppling the government.

"In the space of a few minutes, she shattered the strategy of normalisation she had consistently pursued," the daily argued.

Some observers have suggested that Le Pen, 56, is seeking to bring down Macron before his term ends by ousting Barnier.

Le Pen is also embroiled in a high-profile embezzlement trial. If found guilty in March, she could be blocked from participating in France's next presidential election.

But if Macron stepped down soon, an election would have to be called within a month, potentially ahead of the verdict in her trial.

- 'Uncertainty before Christmas' -

The head of the Socialist party, Olivier Faure, called on Macron to make his intentions clear should the Barnier government fall.

"Rather than dropping little remarks during a visit to Saudi Arabia, Emmanuel Macron now needs to speak to the French people," Faure told Le Monde.

"How can he leave the French people in this uncertainty just before Christmas?"

Candidates for the post of premier are few and far between, but loyalist Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Macron's centrist ally Francois Bayrou are possible contenders.

On the left, Macron could turn to former Socialist premier and interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve, a contender in September.

If the government falls, it would be the first successful no-confidence vote since a defeat for Georges Pompidou's government in 1962, when Charles de Gaulle was president.

The lifespan of Barnier's government would be the shortest of any administration of the Fifth Republic, which began in 1958.