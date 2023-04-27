UrduPoint.com

French Government Rolls Out Fresh Reforms To Move Past Pension Rage

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 01:20 AM

French Government Rolls Out Fresh Reforms to Move Past Pension Rage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced Wednesday that the government would press ahead with its ambitious reforms agenda in the coming months after shrugging off mass protests against the retirement age hike as "populist rhetoric."

"Despite numerous predictions of paralysis and blockage, the pace of reforms has not slowed down ... What we say we do and we will continue to press forward," she said in a televised address.

The next round of reforms, she said, will overhaul immigration, labor and green industry policies to deliver "concrete, tangible and visible" results for the benefit of the nation. President Emmanuel Macron will take stock of their progress on July 14, France's national day.

As a sign of reconciliation, the prime minister said the government would work with stakeholders to guarantee employment to the elderly as well as higher wages and better reeducation opportunities for workers.

Borne identified illegal immigration as a top concern. A bill seeking to plug holes in the French immigration laws will go to parliament in fall. Prior to that, lawmakers will debate a draft legislation in May that will decarbonize the national economy, followed by a plan in June that will guarantee health care for all.

The prime minister assured reporters that the government would seek a parliamentary majority on each initiative and refrain from using the clause that allowed it to push the unpopular pension reform through parliament without a debate in March. It has used Clause 49.3 on a dozen occasions since last fall.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament France Progress March May June July All From Government Industry Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prin ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

30 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

30 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

60 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

1 hour ago
 JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

2 hours ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.