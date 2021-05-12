UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Government Sees Health Crisis Receding, Hospital Workload Down

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

French Government Sees Health Crisis Receding, Hospital Workload Down

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) France has observed a significant decrease in the coronavirus-linked workload of hospitals, as the epidemic seems to be in retreat, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"The epidemic is receding more strongly than last November. The incidence rate has dropped by 20%, the average number of new cases per day is also decreasing and is at its lowest level since January," Attal said at a briefing, adding that numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and hospitals were also falling significantly.

Last month, France entered its third nationwide lockdown for four weeks. Domestic travel between French regions was banned and closures were ordered for schools, non-essential stores, and public facilities.

In late April, Prime Minister Jean Castex noted improvements in the national epidemiological situation and suggested that the peak of the third coronavirus wave had passed.

 

Under the national four-phase strategy of gradual lockdown suspension, on May 3 France resumed domestic travel and reopened schools.

The second phase will begin on May 19 and move the nightly curfew from 7 p.m. (17:00 GMT) to 9 p.m. All non-essential stores will reopen, along with public venues and sporting shows, with an 800-person capacity limit indoors and 1,000 people outdoors.

On June 9, the curfew will be further moved to 11 p.m. and the country will reopen to foreign arrivals with special health certificates. The lockdown will be completely over on June 30, according to the plan.

To date, France has detected over 5.8 million COVID-19 cases and more than 100,000 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France January April May June November All From Government Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality announces inspection campaign ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key ..

32 minutes ago

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Probe Against Barcelona, R ..

27 minutes ago

Biden to Send Envoy to De-Escalate Conflict Betwee ..

27 minutes ago

French Political Establishment Reels From 2nd Mili ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.