French Government Slams 'eco-terrorism' As Water Protesters Dig In

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 11:27 PM

French protesters on Monday defied a massive police presence to try to stop an agriculture water storage project, as the government vowed to prevent any encampment while denouncing vandalism and "eco-terrorism".

Clashes with security forces marked the launch of the protest Saturday near Sainte-Soline in the western Deux-Sevres department, where officials said 4,000 people had turned out and six were arrested.

A group of 400 farmers is hoping to build a network of 16 giant retention basins for groundwater pumped out during the winter, which can then be used for irrigation in summers that have experienced severe drought in recent years.

But climate activists and local opponents see a "water grab" by intensive farmers that will deprive smaller producers of access by disrupting natural groundwater recharge.

One farmer has allowed the protesters to set up camp on his land adjacent one of the basins, where watchtowers and fences are being built to create a "village of Gauls", a reference to the popular "Asterix" comic books.

"We fully intend to use them, it will be a base for all types of harassment operations we're going to carry out if the construction continues," said Julien Le Guet, a spokesman for the protest collective.

Masked protesters also tore out a water pipe thought to be used to fill the basin, with video of the vandalism circulating widely on social media.

