French Government Softens COVID-19 Border Sanitary Control Rules

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The French government announced measures on Friday to relax sanitary control on the country's borders, effecting from February 12, amid a general loosening of COVID-19 measures.

"The government decided to ease the system of border sanitary control for vaccinated travelers in particular," the government said in a written statement.

Effective Saturday, travelers, vaccinated in accordance with European rules and regulations, will not have to test negative for COVID-19 if they leave France, while vaccination certificate would be enough to enter the country.

"The obligation to demonstrate a negative test for a trip to France remains in place with respect to unvaccinated travelers, but the measures on arrival (test, isolation) are canceled if they arrive from the 'green zone' countries," the government added.

Unvaccinated travelers from the "orange zone" still have to provide compelling reasons for entry. They also can be subjected to make a PCR test upon arrival. If the test is positive, the traveler will have to stay in quarantine, according to the government.