French Government Spokesman Condemns Strike Actions Amid Worsening Economic Crisis

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) French government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday that the authorities respected the right of citizens to protest, but added that now was the "worst moment" for blocking the country, since inflation and the energy crisis have already created a difficult situation for the French citizens.

"We call for responsibility: Europe is at war. We are facing unprecedented climate challenges, the immediate need to solve the energy crisis, inflation that the government is fighting and unemployment. Yes, we need to discuss the level of wages and working conditions ” we welcome social dialogue. However, we believe that now is not the time to call for a blockade of the state and interfere with the functioning of our economy. Now, without a doubt, is the worst moment for this," Veran said.

The strike of energy sector employees has been going on in France since September 21, and started with employees of ExxonMobil.

On September 27, workers of the French energy company TotalEnergies joined the strike movement. As of Wednesday, strikes initiated by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) have been taking place at three TotalEnergies oil refineries.

Employees are demanding a 10% increase in wages, as well as an indexation of 2022 salaries, taking into account record high inflation. The rest of the unions were able to reach an agreement with the management and announced the end of the strike.

Demonstrations led to fuel shortages at every third gas station in the country. The government had to forcibly return employees to work last week, in order to ensure gasoline supplies to filling stations.

According to the interior ministry, more than 100,000 people participated in demonstrations demanding higher wages and better working conditions across the country, including 13,000 in Paris.

