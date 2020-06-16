UrduPoint.com
French Government To Allocate Over $225Mln For Domestic Drug Industry - President

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:52 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged 200 million euros (over $225 million) to boost domestic research and the production of medicines, as announced on Tuesday during his visit to the Sanofi company's Marcy-L'Etoile facility in the Lyon region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged 200 million Euros (over $225 million) to boost domestic research and the production of medicines, as announced on Tuesday during his visit to the Sanofi company's Marcy-L'Etoile facility in the Lyon region.

"Investing [of 200 million euros] in the health sector means investing in the independence of France and Europe, it means recognizing the excellence and know-how of women and men who have made health the commitment of a lifetime," Macron wrote on his Twitter page.

He also noted that this fund will cover various projects for treatments and vaccines, especially against COVID-19.

Notably, drug manufacturers across the world have joined a race to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, as governments are trying to ensure their places in line for the treatment.

In particular, French pharma giant Sanofi, which has allocated 610 million euros to research and production of vaccines at two of its French sites, is currently working on two potential COVID-19 vaccines that would be available primarily to the US once they are developed, since Washington provided necessary funding and Europe has not, as the company's CEO Paul Hudson hinted at earlier in May.

His comments outraged the French authorities, which called prioritizing US patients "unacceptable." Although Sanofi's official in France assured the vaccine projects, which are expected to be developed by 2021, would be accessible worldwide, the European countries formed a group, which includes France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, and made a deal with British drug maker AstraZeneca to buy 400 millions doses of the future COVID-19 vaccine it is currently working on.

As of Tuesday, the French authorities have confirmed 194, 305 COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 29,439.

