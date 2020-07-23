(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The French government announced on Thursday an investment of 20 billion Euros (over $23 billion) to accelerate the transition to a green economy as part of President Emmanuel Macron's environment-friendly policy.

"20 billion euros [will be mobilized] for the ecological transition for the thermal renovation of buildings, reduction of emissions from transport and our industries, production of a more local and sustainable power supply, support of the green technologies of tomorrow such as batteries, better recycling and less waste," the government tweeted.

Macron intensified his eco-friendly initiatives after his party, La Republique en Marche (LREM), had been defeated in several major cities in local elections by the Europe Ecology-The Greens (EELV) party and its left-wing allies.

Aside from declaring himself in favor of amending the country's constitution with the inclusion of climate aims proposed by Citizens' Climate Council, Macron has also made a sudden government reshuffle. Among other noticeable appointments was that of former member of France's green party Barbara Pompili, who has replaced Elisabeth Borne as the Minister for the Ecological Transition. The latter now holds the position of the head of the Labor Ministry.

Notably, Pompili is the fourth official assigned to the environment minister post since Macron was elected president in 2017. French environmentalist Nicolas Hulot was the first to hold this portfolio in Macron's presidency, but he resigned in 2018 without notifying the president and accusing the government of not paying attention to ecological problems.