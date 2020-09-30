French Government to Announce Additional COVID-19 Measures on Thursday - Macron

The French health authorities on Thursday will unveil fresh decisions regarding the coronavirus restrictions in the country amid the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, President Emmanuel said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The French health authorities on Thursday will unveil fresh decisions regarding the coronavirus restrictions in the country amid the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, President Emmanuel said on Wednesday.

"I held a Defense Council on Monday morning, and on Thursday the minister of health and the relevant members of the government will have to speak, as every week (...) to announce the decisions and adjustments made," Macron, who is currently visiting Latvia, said, as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster.

He added that the authorities are constantly monitoring the coronavirus situation, adding that the infection has been circulating more actively since mid-summer.

The president noted that each measure adopted by the state has a lifetime of fifteen days to determine if it is effective.

The government has to introduce necessary additional measures every week, depending on the evolution of the pandemic, Macron said.

France has been experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections since July, with the most recent record daily high of 16,096 new cases confirmed on September 24. The government has reimposed some preventive measures, including the requirement to wear masks outdoors and in shared spaces and a curfew for the nightlife facilities across the country.

To date, the authorities have reported 590,021 COVID-19 infections, with a death toll of 31,908.