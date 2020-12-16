French Government to Crack Down on Partying During Curfew - Minister

French authorities will take tough measures against organizers and participants of clandestine parties and celebrations amid the night curfew recently imposed to prevent the third coronavirus outbreak, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has warned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) French authorities will take tough measures against organizers and participants of clandestine parties and celebrations amid the night curfew recently imposed to prevent the third coronavirus outbreak, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has warned.

Starting Tuesday, the government has replaced the nationwide lockdown with a night curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (19:00 to 05:00 GMT). Within that time frame, the citizens are allowed to travel only for exceptional reasons. In particular, the measure seeks to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases during the holiday celebrations.

"On wild parties, the government has decided to be particularly severe," Darmanin said while accompanying the security forces on Tuesday evening checking whether the curfew was respected.

He also added that the authorities would deploy an over 100,000-strong police force on December 31 to ensure the population's compliance with the curfew, stressing that "those who break these rules will be prosecuted."

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the national police has already fined 23 people and taken four others into custody for non-compliance with the curfew.