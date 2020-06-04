UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Government To Present Recovery Plan For Economy In Few Weeks - Economy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:07 PM

French Government to Present Recovery Plan For Economy in Few Weeks - Economy Minister

The French authorities will present a stimulus plan to accelerate the economy's recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The French authorities will present a stimulus plan to accelerate the economy's recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

"[The recovery plan] should be announced in a few weeks and be effective at the beginning of September," Le Maire said during the joint press conference with German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.

Earlier this week, Le Maire had announced that the French economy was expected to contract by 11 percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has put the country in a two-month lockdown since mid-March.

Meanwhile, the French government has already announced separate support plans for the car and tourism industries, while rescue measures for the aviation sector, construction industry and start-ups are due to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

France began gradually lifting its lockdown restrictions on May 11. The second stage began on June 2 by the further reopening of non-essential stores, various facilities and public places in less infected, or green, regions of the country. Red regions, where the virus is still active, remain under strict monitoring.

As of Thursday, France reported nearly 189,000 COVID-19 infections, the world's ninth-highest total, and over 29,000 related fatalities.

Related Topics

World France German Car May June September 2020 Government Industry

Recent Stories

20 aspiring change-makers selected as official ‘ ..

1 hour ago

Hong Kong Police Detain Protesters Commemorating T ..

4 minutes ago

Oil Spill in Russia's Norilsk to Be Localized in T ..

4 minutes ago

Collective strategy needed to overcome environment ..

4 minutes ago

Over 2 dozens shops sealed for violating SOPs

4 minutes ago

Facebook Deactivates Accounts of High-Profile Tuni ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.