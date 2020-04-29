UrduPoint.com
French Government To Provide Financial Aid To Non-State Medical Workers - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:06 PM

Employees of private medical offices will receive state compensations for their operating expenses, as the coronavirus-related measures reduced their activity, according to a press release by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Employees of private medical offices will receive state compensations for their operating expenses, as the coronavirus-related measures reduced their activity, according to a press release by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

"Following constructive consultations between the health insurance industry and the representatives of private health professionals in recent days, at the request of the Minister for Solidarity and Health [Olivier Veran], the government has decided to allocate aid to compensate the operating expenses of private health professionals," the statement said.

The press release also states that such a measure is needed since non-state medical workers have been forced to close their offices for public health reasons, which led to decreased business and incomes.

According to the statement, as a follow-up to other support measures for health care institutions, the government has considered that health insurance will be provided to every registered private medical worker during the lockdown period. The support will be received in the form of a deposit from the beginning of May, the statement adds.

As of today, total number of coronavirus infections in France is 169,053, including 23,694 fatalities and 47,775 recoveries.

