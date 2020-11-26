UrduPoint.com
French Government To Unveil Details Of Virus Vaccination Plan Next Week - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

French Government to Unveil Details of Virus Vaccination Plan Next Week - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The French government will next weel elaborate on its coronavirus vaccination roadmap, which will likely start off in late December or early January, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said during a news conference on Thursday.

"Next week ... we will also clarify our vaccine strategy," Castex said at the news conference on Thursday.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran, also present at the news conference, explained that the mass vaccination campaign would probably be launched within a month or in early January. The minister noted that the High Authority of Health, a scientific pubic body in France, is expected to give its "first interim recommendations" on the strategy by the end of this month.

The recommendations will be summarized during the first half of December, Veran said.

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on Tuesday, spelling out the plan for coronavirus restrictions relief after a noticeable decline in circulation of the pandemic across the country in recent weeks. Macron maintained that the vaccination would not be mandatory.

To date, France has confirmed a total of 2,221,874 COVID-19 infections, making it one of the world's top four countries in the number of cases. The death toll currently stands at 50,700.

